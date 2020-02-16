Juniors dazzle at Adam Smith Square

TRIBAL MOVEMENTS: Viera Mathura portrayed Tribal Oneness from the band We Going Tribal in the fantasy category, girls age 6-10, at the Junior Queen of Carnival preliminary round at Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook, on Sunday. - JEFF K MAYERS

It was an explosion of colour and energy at the Adam Smith Square, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, on Sunday for the Junior King's and Queen's preliminary round of competition as throngs of children clad in their costumes showed off their costumes.

With portrayals ranging from animals to Carnival characters and monsters, the young masqueraders dazzled spectators.

The youngsters happily danced and jumped across the stage but it was obvious that they enjoyed Lyrical's Rukshun and Problem Child's Nasty Up the most judging by the number of times each song played.

The judging began just after 10 am in their costumes which were a mixture of vivid coloured materials and feathers with silver and gold embellishments.

By 11.30 am, the pavement was crowded with spectators despite the threat of rain and many more people continued to come to admire the stunning mas designs.

The king and queen categories saw some Green with Envy, Sunflowers, Queen of Heart and Flames of Love themed costumes. In the creative segment, the youngsters' costumes incorporated butterflies, animals, flowers and fruits.

In the 6-10 age male individual category, Ishmael Joseph, was a crowd favourite with his portrayal of Father of the Nation, in his black suit with a red,white and black headpiece.

Sunday was also the St James parade of the bands. The Junior King's and Queen's finals takes place on Thursday.