Five former monarchs go after Calypso crown

SEEKING JUSTICE: Kurt Allen performs at Calypso Fiesta at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, on Saturday. - L Holder

Emphasising the importance of introspection for a happier life, Winston “Gypsy” Peters offered some useful life advice in the song, Way of the World, which earned him a spot in the National Calypso Monarch finals.

The veteran was among five other former monarchs who made it to the 2020 finals scheduled for February 20 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The former monarchs are: Dr Hollis “The Mighty Chalkdust” Liverpool, Duane O’Connor, Karene Asche and Kurt Allen also called The Last Bardjohn of Calypso.

Other finalists are Brian London, Heather Mac Intosh- Simon, Michelle Henry, Rondell Donowa, Sonia “Singing Sonia” Francis and Terri Lyons.

Peters gave an incredible performance, without any props, at Calypso Fiesta, the semi-final round for the competition, on Saturday. He said it might be easier to walk to the sun than to try to please everybody.

“Nothing you do, life would take its toll, that is just the way of the world,” he said.

His melodious voice enthralled the audience combined with lyrics and dance moves. He won the competition in 1997.

“Somebody go love the things that you say, somebody go hate for saying it that way. Somebody go love the way that you look, somebody go find you look like a mook(sic),” he sang.

Owing to upgrade works at Calypso Fiesta’s long-time venue, Skinner Park in San Fernando, the competition made its debut on Saturday at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre. The change of venue did not damper the tempo of die-hard fans.

The contestant addressed issues such as the crime rate, the controversial fashion show in a church, the issue of guests attending functions hosted by the Office of the President and the union of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle.

In Lyons' social commentary Meghan My Dear, she gave a witty explanation of a white’s man desire for a black woman. She also denounced the notion that the lighter skin is more desirable/attractive.

Giving “Harry’s testimony” to explain his choice of wife, Lyons said the prince gave up his money, throne and power “just for dark meat alone.”

Patrons roared in appreciation as actors depicted the queen as well as the couple and members of the royal family.

“The family done sour and the queen might sin she soul. But he mother go proud when he sing it out loud, dark meat to the world. Once you go black, you never go back,” she sang.

The double-entendre song gave an opposite perspective to the Mighty Sparrow’s classical hit, Congo Man, which speaks of a black man’s desire for a white woman.

Veteran Brian London, uncle of the reigning monarch Ronaldo London, said he was sharing “a whole bag of boo” and knocked people whose actions displeased him. His song is titled Boo.

He played a recorded viral conversation between a woman, who made racist comments, and with a worker of a local cable company. Apart from booing her, he did likewise to MP Dr Fuad Khan “for lambasting fat people.”

He said, “I going by RIK and buy a douncey cap for Fuad and that woman who talk that crap.”

London said he was flying like a butterfly and stinging like a bee.

Singing Sonia, mimicking a Chinese accent, sang Welcome to Chinatown. She expressed her anger over the name-change from Charlotte Street to Chinatown.

“Since when China rule Trinbago? We never see no Spanish town. Them bring cocoa and yes, we parang.”

Liverpool, who won the competition nine times, performed a stinging commentary, Murder Frenzy, saying murderers are walking around town free.

“You sure to find a murderer right now hiding inside of WASA. It could have three more believe me selling fried chicken inside KFC. You sure to find a murderer posing as a doubles vendor. It could have two more on your doorstep and five more cutting grass with Cepep,” he said.

Asche, who won the competition in 2011, wooed judges and patrons with Winners Never Quit. She warned about negative people, saying she pays no mind to hypocrites.

Allen sang Justice. In 2010, he won with Too Bright. Henry sang The Guest List.

Mac Intosh- Simon’s song Claude as well as O’Connor’s Not in Here related to the controversial fashion show with scantily-clad models in the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain, last year.

Weston Rawlins, also known as Cro Cro and the Mighty Midget, was selected as the People's Choice. First-timer Aaron Duncan who sang Why Are We Here? is a reserve.