Feeling it at Shell Invaders lime

Shell Invaders entertains guests at sponsors night, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain last Tuesday. - Gary Cardinez

The car park at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain was transformed into an oasis by master designer Brian Mac Farlane for Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra’s Sponsors Night last Tuesday. The band also used the occasion as its 80th anniversary celebration.

Shell’s retired vice president Derek Hudson filled in for country chairman Eugene Okpere who was in The Hague, Netherlands on business. Hudson welcomed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his ministers to the celebration and sounded a warning to arranger Arddin Herbert that the band must improve its current position in the final of the large band Panorama competition. The band placed seventh in the semis playing Swappi's Feeling It.

According to chairman of the board and managing director of Shell Invaders, Michael Ding Chong, “We are very happy that Shell is back with us, the sponsorship means so much. While it is not a million-dollar sponsorship it offers a measure of comfort that we can sit and plan out things and I thank you all for the support.”

Shell Invaders entertained guests which included UN Ambassador Pennelope Beckles, Ministers Robert Le Hunte and Donna Cox, former speaker Barry Sinanan and Archbishop Jason Gordon among others.

Soca sensation Nailah Blackman, MX Prime and Ultimate Rejects and Swappi also entertained the audience all of whom were enjoying the delightful cuisine and premium drinks which were on offer.