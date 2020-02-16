Emrit, Simmons add quality to Police

Rayad Emrit, left, and Lendl Simmons, right, along with other members of the TT Police Service cricket team. -

THE TT Police Service cricket team are on a mission to move up the local cricket ladder and return to the Premiership I division. Experienced cricketer Rayad Emrit has not played zonal cricket in 20 years, but is happy to be part of the Police team to guide the young group of players.

Emrit, speaking to Newsday on Saturday during a contest between Police and Savannah Boys, in the north zone senior division at the Police Barracks in St James, said, “It is a different experience here being around a zonal team for the first time in about 20 years...but there are a lot of guys here who are willing to learn and sharing our experience and our knowledge is something as experienced cricketers we would want to do at this stage of our career.”

West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons is also part of the Police squad along with a number of former national youth players.

Speaking more about helping the youngsters on the team, Emrit said, “Basically that is what they brought us here for because the Police team has been in this division for quite a while. They have been close to getting promoted but (it has not happened), so hopefully our experience could take the team to the next level.”

Emrit said the standard between Premiership I and zonal cricket is massive, so he expects Police to show their quality. “It is a very huge gap...so hopefully we could dominate, but cricket is played on the day so we don’t want to take anything for granted. Hopefully we could come and do what we have to do and share (our knowledge).”

Rommel Ramiah, head coach of Police Service, is looking forward to the season. “Our chances are very good because we have international players on board. The TT Police Service want to go back how we used to be by bringing back the cricket to the highest level and with the inclusion of these international players with some (former) national Under-19 cricketers as well (like) Brian Christmas, Stephen Wharwood, Kerron Simmons and Justin Joseph (it is possible). I think we have a substantial amount of talent that will take us to the next level.”

Ramiah said it will be a three-year process to get Police from the north zone senior division to the Premiership I division with the likes of Queen’s Park, PowerGen and Alescon Comets.

“Rayad Emrit has played cricket for TT (and) the West Indies. Lendl Simmons – you know the type of player he is, a talented individual, all-round cricketer who has played in IPL (Indian Premier League), so with their inclusion and the experience it will enhance our performance to take us to the next level.”