Education Ministry warns students jump/trip challenge dangerous

Anthony Garcia -

PARENTS and teachers are advised by the Ministry of Education to caution children on the dangers of a new "jump/trip" challenge attracting attention on the internet. To complete the challenge, three individuals must form themselves in a line and attempt to jump. But during the attempt the unsuspecting middle person is tripped.

A 29-second video circulating on social media purportedly shows students from a secondary school in the east participating in the challenge. At the end of the video, one student is seen being tripped and falling on the school's concrete play area.

In a press release on Saturday, the ministry says one TT student has already sustained a broken arm from participating in the challenge. Apart from the challenge's ability to affect the health of the person who is tripped, the ministry said in the US parents of injured children have also sought legal redress.

The release quotes Education Minister Anthony Garcia as saying, "I am of the firm belief that our youth are wise enough to know that this is one challenge in which there should be no consideration of participation.

"We have, and continue to encourage students to play and spend time away from screens. However, whenever those games become injurious to another person or can potentially seriously do harm, it is no longer a game that should be played."

The ministry laments that parents and teachers should quell any attempts by their children/charges to participate in the challenge and said officials have been in contact with the school and family of the injured student. The Student Support Services Division will share the message at schools to caution students on the dangers of many of these internet challenges that have been gaining popularity.

When contacted about social media claims of student fatalities and hospitalisations as a result of the challenge, Garcia said, "We have to be careful of this speculation. People are saying numerous things that are false.

"I have been in contact with my permanent secretary, director of school supervision and senior officers of the ministry. There are absolutely no reports of any child in any institution."

On the ministry's release Garcia said, "I decided to take front and issue. That release was so that anybody who had a desire of engaging in that kind of madness would stop."