Data entry delays Kings, Queens results

Patrick Roberts Jr portrays The Red Dragon Lives Again. Thanks Mr Prime Minister from the band Glorious in the King of Carnival preliminaries at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday. - Vidya Thurab

The results for the preliminaries for the Senior Kings and Queens of Carnival were expected to be released late on Saturday.

The show took place on Thursday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Previously results were released by the next day however, up to 5pm on Saturday, there were none. It was expected to be issued by 7 pm. Forty-two queens and 44 kings crossed the savannah stage. The results determine who advances to the finals on Carnival Sunday as there is no longer a semi-final round.

National Carnival Commission commissioner Rosalind Gabriel said the delay was due to an “overwhelming amount of data entry” as well as preparations for the Junior Kings and Queens, and Individuals preliminaries on Sunday at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain.