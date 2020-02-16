Chaguanas centenarian's street renamed in her honor

-

THE CHAGUANAS Borough Corporation last week paid tribute to one of its oldest burgesses, Princess Williams, by naming a street in Longdenville, Chaguanas, after her.

Williams turned 106 in December and Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly visited her to celebrate.

Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry kept records of the centenarians in TT, and said Williams was worthy of being honoured because of her contribution to the country.

Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit kept a promise made to Williams by the corporation by paying tribute to its oldest burgess in the form of erecting a street sign in Williams' name.

“This humble individual opens her doors to all villagers. She is proof that those who kind and caring outlive others,” she said at the unveiling ceremony last week.