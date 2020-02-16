Cannabinoid products pulled from shelves in TT

SOME cannabinoid (CBD) products have been pulled from local shelves, reported director of Chemistry Food and Drugs Faaz Khan.

He was speaking Friday at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Finance and Legal Affairs on an inquiry into consumer awareness, empowerment and protection systems.

JSC vice chairman Clarence Rambharat asked if there were CBD oils available in TT and if it is legal. Khan explained with CBD once it makes a medical claim and is above 1.2 per cent then it falls within realm of a drug and is required to go through registration process. He said the division would hold all CBD products or may refuse entry to them, and added the division are seeing a number of CBD products.

He reported the 13 inspectors of the inspectorate would do their vigilance and have pulled products which purport to be CBD products.

"It is an issue we are looking at to see how best to treat with it."

Khan said policy and guidelines to cater for CBD products and other similar products entering the market is being developed.

JSC chairman Sophia Chote asked if there were instances where particular product found not to have met standards that were supposed to have met, and what was the response of the division. Khan said within the last two years there have been a number of cases regarding pharmaceuticals and one in particular which is prominent in media.

“The Ministry of Health through its inspectorate was able to pick this product from a particular location, would have done the due diligence and sent from the legal department to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) to determine what legal action can be taken against the importer for bringing this product on to the market and then selling unto the market and having some serious adverse impact on consumers who would have consumed the product.”

Rambharat also said he has been seeing stores selling vaping products and he asked about standards in place and what advisories were available for consumers.

Khan said there is an increase in usage of the product and reported that the division communicates with the tobacco control unit who look at the level of nicotine.

" If it contains nicotine then it is not allowed."

He noted that some countries have banned vaping based on the adverse clinical impact.

“Nationally, I don’t think there is a policy at this time. But definitely at the Food Advisory Committee we could possibly table that as one consideration in terms of developing a national policy on vaping and reported negative side effects in other jurisdictions."

He said locally, however, there have not been any report about adverse clinical impacts.

Rambharat pressed if a consumer sees a CBD product if it was illegal. Khan said it has not been evaluated by Chemistry Food and Drugs and therefore is unable to verify safety or use of product within the domestic market. He added on the THC content, which is more dangerous part of the plant falls under narcotic which is a different regime.