Arima man killed

Neeval Rampersad, 39, of Thano Trace, Caratal, Cumuto, was shot dead after he left home to meet a female friend on Friday. Anthony Solozano, 35, of Arena road, San Raphael, who was a passenger in Rampersad's car was wounded.

Police said the shooting took place at Orchard Gardens, O’Meara Road, Arima.

According to reports, just before midnight, police received a call from residents who heard gunshots in the area.

When they got there, they found Rampersad in the driver's seat of the car and Solozano in the passenger seat. Both men had gunshot wounds to the body.

Rampersad was already dead while Solozano was taken to the Arima Health Facility and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Science Centre in Mt Hope where he remains in a stable condition.

Homicide officers said they found nine spent shell casings on the scene.

According to investigators, Rampersad received a phone call from a female friend asking him to meet her at the location.

PC Lopez is continuing investigations.