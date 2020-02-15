TT U-20 women footballers lose warm-up

Richard Hood -

THE TT Under-20 women’s footballers went down 4-1 to Dominican Republic in a scrimmage in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Friday.

TT are currently engaged in a training camp ahead of the forthcoming Concacaf Under-20 women’s championship. TT’s lone goal came from Maria-Frances Serrant, close to the half-hour mark.

TT will face Puerto Rico in another training match on Monday and semi-professional women’s team Abril LDF on Wednesday. TT will oppose St Kitts/Nevis in their opening match of the championship on February 22.

“The game for us was a poor one as we struggled on both sides of the ball. The opponent was physical and well-organised and pressed us throughout. Our players for the most part could not handle the pressure. Afiyah Cornwall stood out for us. A few players were decent but there was little else to be pleased about,” coach Richard Hood pointed out.

Hood said the match was a learning experience for his squad.

“I think it was an important exercise for us as we found out a lot about the character of the players as well as their tactical knowledge. I believe fitness remains an issue as well as acclimatising to the conditions here is a factor as well but that will come. We have the next two days to prepare for our next training match and correct these areas. We need to fight much more and improve our mobility and composure in possession,” he noted.