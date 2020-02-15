TT tennis girls fall to Puerto Rico

THE TT girls Under-16 team lost 3-0 to Puerto Rico when action continued in the Junior Fed Cup pre-qualifying tennis tournament in El Salvador, on Friday.

Cameron Wong lost her match to Patricia Vila 6-2, 6-1 and Aalisha Alexis suffered a similar straight-set defeat when she fell 6-2, 6-0 to Natalie Perez.

Puerto Rico wrapped up a 3-0 series win after winning the doubles contest 6-3, 6-3. TT will play Cuba for placings seventh and eighth on Saturday.

TT are out of contention to qualify for the Fed Cup, but will be hoping to end the tournament with a strong performance.