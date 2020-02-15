Top La Brea athletes receive new spikes

National Energy's corporate communications manager, Gregory Sealy (centre), presents six athletes from the La Brea area with new athletic spikes (footwear) to further their track and field development. Photo by Jonathan Ramnanansingh. - Jonathan Ramnanansingh

FIFTY-ONE pairs of athletic spikes (footwear) were presented to the top performers of this year’s La Brea Zone Primary Schools’ Track and Field Championships courtesy main sponsors National Energy, TOFCO and quadruple Olympic medallist Ato Boldon.

At the Sobo Recreation Ground on Friday, National Energy’s corporate communications manager, Gregory Sealy, made the welcomed revelation to students of the seven competing schools.

“We have realised a lot of the athletes do not have proper footgear and this is crucial for those aspiring to become professional athletes. We are pleased to donate 51 pairs of athletic spikes to children advancing to the District Games. We saw the need for these spikes to further help these potential athletes develop,” stated Sealy.

The gears will be distributed to students individually after a final tally of the meet’s winners are assessed by the zonal committee.

“We have been sponsors of this meet for over a decade and have been observing over the past few years how good La Brea has been doing in both zonal and national events. It’s deserving of these young athletes who will go on to represent their community on a national and even international level,” he added.

At the Championships, La Brea RC was crowned overall champions by a slim ten-point margin.

Having won the coveted title for eight consecutive years (2010-2017) and then losing out to Vance River over the past two, La Brea RC returned to winning ways by tallying 588 points after 58 tightly contested events.

Vance River (578 pts) settled for runner-up spot this time around while Brighton Anglican (555pts) placed third overall.

La Brea’s golden performance was led by several talented efforts. The school’s highlight though, came in the form of diminutive ten-year old Chelcia Joseph, who powered to gold in the Girls 9-11 long jump, 100m, 200m and 4x100m (with Afiyah Victor, Niesha Cornwall and Malayah Andrews) events.

In the March Past, Guapo Government (364 pts) strutted to its fifth consecutive title, wowing the judges with their almost flawless ‘eyes right’ salute.

Of the seven contesting schools, Rousillac Presbyterian (324 pts) and Vance River (318 pts) completed the top three respectively.

Also attending the event was councillors Gerald Debesette and Javed Mohammed.

Selected Results:

60m

U-9 Girls – 1. Faith James; 2. Cafeisha Williams; 3. Phylicia Jointe

U-9 Boys – 1. Ochen Passee; 2. Shadell Joseph; 3. Kaylon Lewis

100m

U-11 Girls – 1. Chelcia Joseph; 2. Alaya George; 3. Niesha Cornwall

U-11 Boys – 1. Shakeem Phillip; 2. Xavi James; 3. Asean Adams

U-15 Girls – 1. Seleste Mathais; 2. Tianna Todd; 3. Jenissa Baptiste

U-15 Boys – 1. Kerheim St. Rose; 2. Jeremie Solomon; 3. Darion Philanders

200m

U-13 Girls – 1. Aaliyah Baptiste; 2. Afiya Phillip; 3. Naiomi Hector

U-13 Boys – 1. Demario Kydd; 2. Tayshaun Charles; 3. Isaiash Francis

Relays

U-11 Girls 4x100m – 1. La Brea; 2. Guapo Government; 3. Vance River

U-11 Boys 4x100m – 1. Vance River RC; 2. La Brea RC; 3. Guapo Government

U-13 Girls 4x100m – 1. Rousillac Presbyterian; 2. Guapo Government; 3. Vance River RC

U-15 Girls 200m – 1. Jenissa Baptiste; 2. Tianna Todd; 3. Jelissa Baptiste

U-15 Boys 200m – 1. Kerheim St. Rose; 2. Tyrese Beharry; 3. Jeremie Solomon

Open

1200m Girls – 1. Jenissa Baptiste; 2. Jelissa Baptiste; 3. Tishan Roopnarine

1200m Boys – 1. Teavion Anthony; 2. Akiek Vesprey; 3. Khalon Henry