Producer Daryl Braxton dies

Prolific music producer Daryl Braxton died at his family’s Champs Fleurs home early on Friday morning.

Braxton’s nephew Aaron Peters said his uncle had been ailing since November 2013, and died from carcinoid syndrome, a form of cancer.

“The doctors told us at the end of 2013 to prepare for the worst, that it was going to happen pretty much then. But we are still giving thanks that we had him for another six to seven years,” said Peters.

He added, over time there were spikes in Braxton’s blood pressure that caused him to do heart surgery three years ago, to have valves replaced.

Peters said Braxton also had medical issues with his liver and other organs.

“It was complicated but he still pushed through. He had pretty good days, some up days and some down days but he was up and active. He never really stopped producing music. He just took things on in different capacities. He even did one or two things for this year’s Carnival.”

Braxton turned 50 last September.

Peters said his condition had worsened in the last few weeks.

On Thursday night, Peters said, Braxton’s mother Norma Braxton, slept next to him. He was her youngest son. He died hours later.

Apart from his mother, Braxton also leaves to mourn his siblings Denisse Atwell, Debra Mills and Desmond Braxton.

Peters said of his uncle: “His music was definitely his legacy.”

He said as expected, a lot of industry people are lending support, saying Braxton’s death has affected them and thathe had influenced their careers.

“He helped a lot of people, including live sound engineers, radio announcers and starting artistes’ careers."

Braxton managed and produce for soca star Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) early in the latter's career, as well as for KMC (Ken Marlon Charles).

Some of his major productions included KMC’s Bashment to Carnival, Bunji’s first hit Send Dat Rhythm Crazy, Iwer’s Fete After Fete and Fay Ann’s Heavy T Bumper.

Peters, himself a producer who worked alongside Braxton, said they also worked with a host of other local artistes, among them, Ataklan, Ronnie McIntosh, Andre Tanker, Michelle Sylvester, Denise Belfon, Massive Gosine, Sharlene Boodram, Rodney Fireball King, Dawg E Slaughter, Maximus Dan and Peter C Lewis. They worked on the song Love Fire, which featured Machel Montano, Black Stalin, Farmer Nappy and Fresh Life.

They also worked with Beenie Man and other Caribbean artistes.

Fellow producer Kenny Phillips said Braxton was a very successful producer, who was doing great things.

Bunji said Braxton’s death is a sad thing. He recalled working with Braxton on his first hit, and most of his music between 1999 and 2003.

Bunji said: “I got the news between 5.30 and 6 am on Friday and I could tell you, nobody’s passing is ever good news. It’s kind of painful.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in a few days.