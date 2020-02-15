Love flows at Army fete: DJ proposes to girlfriend, Iwer celebrates Machel's marriage

Patrons revel in the performances of soca stars at Army Fete, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Friday. - Ayanna Kinsale

It was a night of love at Army Fete on Friday, where in the public afterglow of Machel Montano's wedding at the Red House, a DJ proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

There was also brotherly love as Iwer George congratulated Montano and called on everyone to be happy for each other's accomplishments.

The crowd at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain loved it all as the partied to the soca stars on Valentine's night.

George and Montano mended fences earlier this season and collaborated on the hit Conch Shell with St Vincent's Skinny Fabulous. During, the performance of the song, George scolded those who harshly criticised Montano for his decision to marry Renee Butcher.

Also, minutes into his performance Montano said his life has now changed and he is a new man. He said love first comes from God and he encouraged his fans to first love themselves before falling in love with anyone else.

Montano and Butcher tied the knot at the Red House where Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and pastor Clive Dottin were among the guests. A small crowd including family and friends were present to witness the marriage.

During his performance, Montano said he already “sealed the deal” on Friday and the celebrations cannot be completed without a grand party. He said his fans will have the opportunity to celebrate his wedding on Monday night at the final Machel Monday concert, where George will perform, at the Hasley Crawford Stadium.

The crowd cheered loudly in support of his marriage and Montano's performance was full of energy as expected of the soca star, who hinted he may not be back at Army fete next year.

In a social media post on Friday, Montano said, “Today (Friday) we have fulfilled the civil requirements in the eyes of the state and legally we are Mr and Mrs Machel Montano. Now we move on to our wedding.”

Montano and his wife is the first couple to marry in the newly refurbished Red House.

Another highlight of the fete was DJ Kevin Linx's marriage proposal to his girlfriend Josanne James in the middle of power soca couple Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez's performance, just after midnight

Lyons-Alvarez called James on stage to crowd surf. Bunji then told her she was not called on stage to dive but to be asked a special question.

James was left in tears and speechless when DJ Kevin walked from backstage.

On his knees, he said, “You have been there for me. No one has ever treated me the way you treated me. No one has been there for me the way you have been there for me.”

He apologised for all the pain and hurt he caused her in the past before asking for forgiveness.

James accepted the apology and accepted his proposal.

The high energy night included performances by Nailah Blackman who set the bar for the fete with Sweet and Loco and More Sokah, her 2020 Carnival hit.

Kes the Band brought a different type of energy with Road March front-runner Stage Gone Bad, sung with Iwer George, and ended on a strong note with Dear Promoter alongside Voice (Aaron St Louis).

The show started after 8 pm and ran smoothly throughout the night ending around 5 am with Blaxx, Lyrikal and Problem Child's performances of their respective hits Canboulay, Rukshun, and Nasty Up.