Girl, 13, still critical after Enterprise attack

A FAMILY from central Trinidad is relying on hope and prayer as a 13-year-old girl remains in critical condition at hospital with a gunshot wound after surviving the ambush that killed her mother in Enterprise, Chaguanas on Thursday. The teenager has been scheduled to undergo multiple surgeries.

At around 6 am on Thursday, Alana Mohammed, 38, was reversing from her garage to take her daughter to school when they were confronted by a man wearing a white shirt. He drew a gun and opened fire at them, killing Mohammed and shooting the child in her back. The child suffered liver, spleen and kidney injuries in the attack.

Police recovered 12 nine-millimetre calibre spent casings at the crime scene

Newsday visited their home on Friday and spoke with Mohammed’s daughter-in-law, who chose to remain anonymous. She stood behind closed gates as police patrolled the area.

She said the family still has not come to terms with what has happened and remains confused about why such a heinous crime was committed.

She said, “My father-in-law has been at the hospital since Thursday. He has not been able to grieve the death of his wife.

“His and the family’s main concern is this child. He is not talking to anyone and we are unsure of the state of his daughter.

Newsday initially reported that Mohammed’s husband was the owner Bess Motors in Montrose, Chaguanas but later learnt that this his business is in fact RM Dealership located at Dass Trace.

The owner of Bess Motors also contacted Newsday to clarify that his business is not associated with the Mohammed family and the incident.

Police said he was asleep when the shooting happened and neighbours woke him after hearing the gunfire. That's when he found his wife and daughter.

Mohammed’s daughter-in-law said the family was left with many questions and wondered why someone would want to hurt them.

“We do not have any enemies. We lived nice with everyone. Alana was such as pleasant person and would help anyone.

“Her mother who is ill, is in a state of shock. I am also in disbelief. I cannot think of anyone who would have a problem with this family.”

Mohammed’s autopsy was conducted yesterday, and police are still trying to determine a motive for the killing.

Newsday attempted to contact her husband but calls to his phone went unanswered.