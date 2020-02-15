Edwards, McKenzie share gold at Long Course Champs

THERE was no separating Deshor Edwards and Daniel McKenzie in the girls 18-and-over butterfly event on day two of the National Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Thursday.

Edwards, of Atlantis, and McKenzie, of Royhil Seals, both clocked 31.65 seconds to tie for first place. National paralympic athlete Shanntol Ince of Sea Hawks claimed bronze in 35.76.

Netania Edwards won multiple events. Edwards, representing Sea Hawks, won gold in the girls 9-10 100m butterfly event in one minute, 22.33 seconds (1:22.33). Second-placed Harmoni Nelson of Tidal Wave Aquatics (TWA) finished in 1:26.23 and Tiana Haynes of Eagles took third spot in 1:37.99.

Edwards won another gold medal when she touched the wall first in the girls 9-10 200m freestyle final in 2:42.78. Nelson again had to settle for silver in 2:50.48 and Alyssa Reid of TWA claimed bronze in 2:55.34.

Rylan Thomas of Marlins was also a double gold medallist. In the boys 9-10 200m freestyle, Thomas took gold in 2:30.83, his clubmate Adam Scoon took second position in 2:32.96 and Marcus Alexander of Barracudas grabbed bronze in 2:37.65.

In the boys 9-10 100m butterfly, Thomas was even more impressive. He cruised to victory in 1:17.56, as Alexander had to settle for silver in 1:21.35 and Scoon earned bronze on this occasion with a time of 1:26.10.

The championships, which began on Wednesday, will take place daily until Sunday.