Cops probe fire at Mt St Benedict

A car believed to be stolen and later set ablaze caused a small fire at Mt St Benedict, Tunapuna on Friday evening.

According to fire officials, around 6.30 pm, they received a call of a fire at the seminary. When they responded they found a storeroom and a parked car on fire which they extinguished. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

The storeroom had chairs and tables that were used by the seminary, fire officials said. The car, a Nissan Tiida, was completely burnt.

Tunapuna police who were called to the fire will continue investigations.