Central Sports, Preysal clash in National League

Videsh Sookhai of Preysal plays a shot in round one of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I match against First Citizens Clarke Road at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, Couva, last weekend. Photo by Vashti Singh - Vashti Singh

CENTRAL Sports owner Richard Ramkissoon is expecting another commanding performance in round two of the TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I competition, on Saturday and Sunday.

The first round matches were played over three days, but round two will be two-day matches. Central Sports will make the trip to Inshan Ali Park in Preysal to tackle Preysal Sports Club from 10 am, on Saturday.

Both teams got their campaigns off to a winning start with easy victories. Ramkissoon said, “Overall we have shown we have a very good all-round team, we have a very good bowling attack and we have a lot of depth in the batting. A lot of the batsmen did not bat (in round one), but most likely they might be tested on the weekend against Preysal with Ravi Rampaul and the rest of them.”

In round one, Central humiliated hosts Alescon Comets by an innings and 259 runs at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville.

Batting first, Central Sports posted 440/2 declared with Kjorn Ottley leading the way with 208 not out and Imran Khan punished his former team with 102 not out. Guyanese Trevon Griffith also showed form with 81.

Comets struggled when it was their turn at the crease as they were bowled out for 81 with left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul taking 5/15 and Alex Antoine grabbing 5/35.

Forced to follow on, Comets did not bat much better and were all out for 100. Leg spinner Khan snatched 7/25 and Kristopher Ramsaran picked up 3/14 to complete the massive win.

Ramkissoon is confident heading into this weekend’s contest. “When I look at the team that we have I think we have one of the better teams in the competition. I think all opposition will be fearful against us and I think in my opinion that the batters once they get the oppotunity they are going to bite the bit and they are going to give us a good performance.”

At Inshan Ali Park last weekend, Preysal comfortably defeated First Citizens Clarke Road by 108 runs. Preysal scored a competitive 253 with Kamil Pooran cracking 85 and Mark Deyal scoring 66. In response, Clarke Road were skittled out for 87 with former West Indies fast bowler Rampaul taking 5/25.

In their second turn at the crease, Preysal were bowled out for 140. Chasing 307 for victory, Clarke Road could only muster 198 all out with Varoon Samaroo being the chief destroyer with 5/51.

ROUND TWO FIXTURES

FC Clarke Road vs Queen’s Park II, Wilson Road Recreation Ground

Queen’s Park I vs Raw Fitness Victoria United, Queen’s Park Oval

PowerGen vs Alescon Comets, PowerGen Ground

Preysal vs Central Sports, Inshan Ali Park

STANDINGS

QPCC I 28 pts

Central Sports 28 pts

Preysal 25 pts

PowerGen 24 pts

FCB Clarke Road 4 pts

Victoria United 3 pts

QPCC II 3 pts

Alescon Comets 0 pt