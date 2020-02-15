Can't to get CDAP drugs

THE EDITOR: It is extremely concerning that for some time now my CDAP prescription has not been filled and I’m told it’s an out-of-stock situation.

Further, two of my medications for hypertension are also not available, and this is after checking with several major pharmacies and the agents for the drugs. This is my experience and so it surely must be affecting others.

This situation is not a healthy one and I hope the relevant authorities correct this problem – and fast.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin