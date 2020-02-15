Beating victim dies, man shot dead in car

REGION TWO Homicide Bureau are investigating the murders of two men in Arima.

In the first case, a 66-year-old man was beaten during a home invasion on Wednesday but died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope on Friday evening.

According to police, Roland Anthony Wilson of 21 Wilson Extension Blanchisseuse Road, Arima was attacked around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Police said three men, one armed with a firearm and the others with cutlasses, broke into Wilson's home and stole an undisclosed sum of cash, tools and other valuables. During the robbery, they beat Wilson severely. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility and transferred to EWMSC where he died on Friday.

In the second incident, Neeval Rampersad, 39, of Thani Trace, Caratal, Cumuto was shot while he and another man were in a car O'Meara Road, Arima.

Police reported that Rampersad and Anthony Solozano, 35, of Arena Road, San Raphael were in Solozano's car, a Honda City, when gunmen opened fire on them. The shooting happened around 11.20 pm on Friday.

Rampersad died at the scene while Solozano was taken to the Arima Health Facility and then transferred to EWMSC where he remains warded in a stable condition.