Alexander snares 10/44 vs Lange Park

Kevon Alexander -

LEFT-ARM spinner Kevon Alexander returned record-breaking figures of 15 wickets for 104 runs over the weekend for Esmeralda Sports Club in the Central Zone of the TT Cricket Board competition.

His match haul included all ten wickets in Lange Park’s innings, which is believed to the first time this incredible feat has been achieved in local Senior Division cricket.

The lanky Alexander was virtually unplayable with his mesmerising orthodox spin as he swept up ten wickets for 44 runs in 13.2 overs with four maidens as Lange Park fell for 114 all out.

And when Lange Park batted in their second innings in reply to Esmeralda’s 250 for eight declared, Alexander sliced through their batting again, claiming five for 60 in 15 overs.

Alexander’s heroics with the ball helped Esmeralda to take an innings and 17-run victory in the opening round of the top Central Zone competition.