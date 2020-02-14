One dead, one surrenders, two on the run after grocery robbery

One man is dead and another in police custody after a group of bandits attempted to rob a grocery in San Raphael on Thursday night.

Police said four bandits stormed the Cross Country supermarket at around 8 pm and ordered the cashier to hand over money.

Police on patrol got a call from someone at the grocery about the robbery. They went to the supermarket and attempted to arrest the men but were allegedly shot at.

The bandits escaped in a white Honda car which they crashed a short distance away. They allegedly shot at police who returned fire hitting one of the men, killing him.

The remaining three escaped.

Police said the dead man was identified only as "Son Son" and was a suspect in several robberies.

The crashed car was taken to the Maloney police station.

Newsday understands one man, accompanied by his mother, surrendered to La Horquetta police on Friday morning.

Police suspect the remaining two bandits are from Malabar.