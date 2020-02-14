Men jailed 6 years for gun, ammo

Almost four years after they were arrested for the possession of a gun and ammunition, two men were sentenced to hard labour when they were found guilty of the crime.

The men, Marlon McFarlane and Joevon Williams returned to the Port of Spain's Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where they were found guilty and sentenced to five years’ hard labour for the gun and one year hard labour for the ammunition.

McFarlane and Williams were arrested on August, 26, 2016 for possession of the weapon.

They were jointly charged.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges which led to the beginning of a trial before Deputy Chief Magistrate Cheryl Ann Antoine.