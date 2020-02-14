Man dumped on Chancellor hill shot

AN autopsy done on Adam Ali whose body was found at the bottom of a precipice on Lady Chancellor Hill confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.

Relatives collected the results of the autopsy on Thursday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Ali was reported missing on Saturday last, and on Sunday his body was found down a precipice.

Relatives told Newsday the man was picked up by a group of men dressed as police officers before his body was found.

He was expected to be buried on Thursday under Muslim rites.