Happening now: Machel Montano's wedding at the Red House

- ROGER JACOB

Soca superstar Machel Montano is at this time saying “I do” to his bride Renee Butcher at the Red House in Port of Spain.

Among the guests at the wedding are Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and pastor Clive Dottin.

Newsday photographer Roger Jacob is outside the Red House and managed to capture the arrival of guests.