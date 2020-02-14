Crown Trace FC beat Cap Off Youths

CROWN TRACE FC beat Cap Off Youths 2-0 on Saturday, in an Under-18 match, as the 20th annual Carapichaima Youth Football Super League kicked off at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Shem Phillip broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, with Isaiah Samuel getting his name on the scoresheet, in the 48th.

There were a pair of Under-16 games on Saturday.

Crown Trace got goals from Terron Miller (13th), Jean Pierre Reyes (18th) and Tyrel Rollingson (41st) as they got past Premier FC 3-0. And Cap Off Youths got a 29th minute winner from Fabien Ayres to defeat Trincity Nationals 1-0.

Six teams will feature in this year's round-robin competition, for Under-16 and Under-18 teams - Cap Off Youths FC, Crown Trace FC, Premier FC, Trincity Nations, M12 Football Academy and W Connection FC.

Matches in the Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 hockey-post competition will get going on March 7 at the Chaguanas Indoor Sports Complex.

Registration is still open and persons can call 678-3878 or send an email: info@waterloo-tt.com.

Schedule (February 15) -

Under-18

2 pm - Cap Off Youths FC (B) vs W Connection FC

Under-16

3.15 pm - Premier FC vs M12 Football

4.30 pm – Cap Off Youths FC vs Crown Trace FC

4.30 pm - Trincity Nationals vs Cap Off Youths FC