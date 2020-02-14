Brass back at the Savannah

FILE: TT Army Band performs at last year's Brass Bacchanal, North Park, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

BRASS music lovers can look forward to satisfying their thirst for that kind of music on Carnival Monday night as the National Carnival Commission (NCC) presents the second instalment of the brass competition called Brass Bacchanal.

The one-of-a-kind event, will come off on February 24 at Carnival City, North Park, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 8.30 pm.

Twenty-two bands entered the preliminary round on February 6 from which the judges chose the top 12 for the final. The bands will compete for a first prize of $100,000.

The TT Regiment Band will be back to defend its title while the TT Prison Service Band and the TT Police Band will be coming after them once again.

After a fantastic showing last year, Imij and Co is back in the line up, as is Brass 2 The World. Other finalists are Blaxx and D’All Starz, world-famous trumpeter Errol Ince and The Music Makers Orchestra, Ultra Brass Studio, KJV The Band, Kelly Green and Harmony, Temperature The Band and D Soca Unit.

This year the guest artistes who will light up the Savannah are Nailah Blackman, Swappi and SuperBlue.

The official managers of Brass Bacchanal is Tropix Entertainment for the NCC, while Ian Pantin is the event's consultant. It is a cooler event.