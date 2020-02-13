Wounded waitress, customer still in hospital

Two people who were wounded during a shooting attack at a La Horquetta bar on Tuesday morning are still being treated for gunshot wounds at the Arima Hospital.

Police said the 29-year-old Venezuelan waitress and a patron of the bar were in stable condition.

The shooting, which happened at around 2.10 am, led to the deaths of Rahim Mitchell, 23, and Rondell Samuel, 20.

No one has been held for the murders.

Police and the relatives of both Mitchell and Samuel believe the shootings were linked to ongoing warfare between gangs in Phase One and Two, La Horquetta.