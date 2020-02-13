Top-quality fete at QRC

Hands in the air. - Angelo Marcelle

THE QRC Fete Royal 2020 edition, which was themed Embrace, lived up to its name, embracing the highest standard of the all-inclusive fete experience.

From the go, patrons enjoyed an evening of great music and fine dining without any hiccups on February 8. There were no long lines for food at the event held at the college's grounds on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, but instead food service was swift, except for the most popular fare of the night, fried lobster. From very early in the evening till the end of the fete, the lobster line never got short, with patrons eagerly awaiting their turn, even in the rain.

The extensive menu included Chinese, Indian, Thai, Italian and Greek dishes comprising vegetables and meats. Local favourites bake and shark, corn soup, roti, agouti, curry deer, curry capybara and pepper pot were also served.

The live entertainment began at 7.45 pm with cover band Dil-E-Nadan on a repositioned stage which allowed for greater visibility and ambiance, placing the picturesque college as the backdrop. This welcomed change caught the attention of soca king Machel Montano who mentioned it during his set. Also performing were, Kees and Iwer, Olatunji, Skinny Banton, Voice, Erphaan Alves, Nadia Batson, Olatunji, Destra Garcia and Skinny Fabulous.

The enhanced venue decor saw two 15ft crowns with hanging chandeliers at the entrance welcoming patrons, while moko jumbies and Indian dancers added to the Carnival vibe.

Fete Royal is hosted by the Queen's Royal College Old Boys' Association, in conjunction with the PTA and college administration. Funds raised from the event go to support the school's projects.

Fete Royal 2021 will take place on January 30.