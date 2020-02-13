Shooting victim on the mend

Tevin Telesford, the wounded man in Wednesday’s shooting at Ste Madeleine, remains at the San Fernando General Hospital in stable condition.

At around 12.50 am, a gunman ambushed and opened fire on a group of men who were liming outside an apartment building in Corinth Hills.

Telesford, 23, was hit in his leg and abdomen. He managed to run into the building and the gunman ran off. No one else was shot.

Telesford was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Sgt Hosein is leading the investigation.