Enterprise woman shot dead, daughter, 13, wounded

File photo.

A woman was shot dead and her daughter wounded on Thursday morning as they were about to leave their Dass Trace Branch Extension home in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Police said the incident happened around 6 am, when the men approached Alana Mohammed, 38, and shot her. Mohammed’s 13-year-old daughter was shot in the back.

The housewife was about to take her daughter to school, while the other members of the family slept.

Police said the relatives were awakened by the loud shots and found Mohammed slumped in the car.

The wounded child was taken to the Chaguanas health facility.

Police said 12 spent shells were found at the scene.

Homicide Bureau Region Three is investigating.