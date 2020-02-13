Education Ministry to host Jr Soca contest

Education Minister Anthony Garcia -

The Ministry of Education has announced that it will instead host its own competition for primary and secondary school students next Thursday at the Auditorium, Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain, from 9.30 am.

Last Friday the Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) had cancelled its Junior Soca Competition.

The ministry issued a release on Thursday saying Minister of Education Anthony Garcia has confirmed the replacement of the CPF show. The ministry hosted its first Junior Soca Competition in 2018 when the CPF version was also cancelled.

In the release, Garcia said the competition was vital to students' cultural education.

Garcia said, "We have a responsibility at the Ministry of Education to ensure that our culture is being kept alive. Competitions like this give students the opportunity to showcase their talents and abilities.

"It also represents the opportunity to value the hard work of teachers and parents working together for the benefit of our students."

He said school Carnival competitions are examples of the effectiveness of the visual and performing arts curriculum.

Shortly after CPF's announcement, Newsday spoke with the father of reigning monarch Sekel McIntosh, who he said was devastated, especially after devoting months of practice to his routine and importing a costume from the US. He also expressed disappointment at having not yet received the $15,000 prize money for winning last year's crown.

McIntosh's father spoke briefly with Newsday again yesterday and welcomed the ministry's decision to host the event, saying his son was elated at the news and is ready to defend his crown.

The competition will be held in a single round format. Registration is open online until February 16 on the ministry's website.