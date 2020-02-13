Diego Martin man held with assault rifle

A Hebron assault rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition seized by police from a 25-year-old Diego Martin man on Wednesday night. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS -

Members of the Western Division Task Force arrested a 25-year-old Diego Martin man when he was found with a multi-calibre assault rifle on Wednesday night.

They were on patrol at Ragoo Drive, Bridge Road, Diego Martin at around 10 pm when they saw the man walking with a bag.

The police stopped and searched him and found a Hebron NKY multi-calibre rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition.

The man, who is also from Bridge Road, was arrested and taken to the West End station where he was interviewed.

Police also searched several areas in West End and Four Roads, Diego Martin, but nothing was found.