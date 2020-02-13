Diego Martin man convicted of 2008 murder

A DIEGO MARTIN man was on Wednesday convicted of the 2008 murder of businessman Elijah Baksh by a Port of Spain jury.

McClean Delpeche, also called “Cat,” of Richplain Road, Diego Martin, was before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine in the Port of Spain High Court charged with Baksh’s murder on May 30, 2008, at Norfolk Street, Belmont.

Baksh, of Lowlands, Tobago, was sitting in a car when a man walked up to him and fired several shots. He died on the scene.

After retiring to consider their verdict, the 12-member jury took only 20 minutes to return with their guilty verdict.

Depeche was not immediately released as he is still facing trial for two additional murders of an army corporal and his friend who were shot to death at a christening party at Farm Road, Diego Martin.

Delpeche was represented by attorney Kawsi Bekoe while the State was represented by prosecutor Veona Neal-Munroe.