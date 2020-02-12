UWI politics student is Miss Pt Fortin

Miss Point Fortin Carnival queen Alysha Wilson, centre; second runner up Celine Bonaparte, left; and first runner up, Leslie Ann Meade. - BMG media

UNIVERSITY of the West Indies (UWI) student Alysha Wilson is the winner of the Point Fortin Carnival Queen pageant.

Wilson almost made a clean sweep last Saturday, capturing several of the special prizes including Miss Intelligence, for displaying the best Carnival spirit in a costume from Legacy, best gown –designed by Zadd and Eastman, best swimwear – designed by Reinaswim, Miss Elegant and the people’s choice of the eight delegates.

What Wilson is most excited about is her automatic qualification to compete among delegates from 65 countries in the Miss Sea Beauty International pageant. This competition will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 30.

Wilson, 23, a second-year student majoring in political science, with a minor in international relations, always dreamt of representing TT on a global platform and sees her victory as a first step to achieving that goal.

A former entrant in the Miss UWIverse pageant, Wilson and the delegates each represented a district in the borough. She represented Mahaica.

The competition was held for the first time at Egypt Government Primary School instead of the Point Fortin Secondary School, which has been closed because of infrastructural problems.

Roadworks on the Solomon Hochoy Highway delayed the arrival of the judges including masman Michael “Big Mike” Antoine, CAL communications specialist Dionne Ligoure, WASA communications specialist Joseph Lopez, English lecturer and CAL cabin attendant Marisha Duncan and businessman Larry Rampersad.

Leslie-Ann Meade, representing Cap-de-Ville, placed second and also got the Miss Congeniality and Most Dedicated Delegate prizes.

Winner of the Community Dedication Project, Celine Bonaparte, representing Pt Ligoure, was second runner-up. Bonaparte also won the talent segment.

For the community dedication project, the delegates worked with councillors in their respective districts and were judged by a separate panel.

Denicia Guerra, representative for New Village, was chosen as the most improved delegate.

Miss Guapo Karen Fay Rampersad was not among the top three, but was praised for designing her own gown and swimsuit.

Franchise-holder for the past ten years, Yolandra John, said this year the delegates were judged not only on beauty and brains but on community involvement, achievement, goals and other points of merit.“A big heart and a keen mind counted for more than just beauty and a great personality in this year’s beauty pageant,” John said.

She said the delegates will continue to represent the highest levels of achievement and professionalism as dynamic community leaders, inspirational public speakers and to share the lessons learned.

Over the years, she said, the Point Fortin pageant has been a stepping stone to other international competitions.

Past winners have gone on to represent TT at pageants around the region and as delegates in the Miss Universe TT competition. She said last year's winner was scheduled to represent TT at the Miss Tourism pageant in Salt Lake City, Utah, but had to cancel because funds for the trip could not be raised.