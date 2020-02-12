Road repairs resume at Indian Walk

Road repair resumes on Moruga Road in Indian Walk on Tuesday after resident protested at the same place on Monday. - Dr Lovell Francis’ Facebook page

As promised by MP for Moruga/Tableland Dr Lovell Francis, work resumed on the Moruga Road in Indian Walk on Tuesday, the day after residents blocked the road with burning debris.

Francis said work had stalled because of the unwanted intrusion of "our local criminal elements."

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, he said this information was communicated to the residents last week and the week before that. The contractor alleged people threatened him.

"We had a difficult time getting him to mobilise and come back," Francis said.

He could not say when the project would be completed.

"It is basically close to the end. It was a landslip repair. The landslip has been fixed, the box drains have been fixed."

On Monday, residents blocked the road because they were frustrated over delayed road repairs and overall deplorable conditions. They planned to protest until work resumed.

One of their major complaint was excessive dust which they said had been affecting their health.

Denise Ramsumair, 51, who has five grandchildren, said work resumed at about 9 am on Tuesday.

She said, "All we want is for them to finish so we can live in peace. As long as the work is going on, we do not have a problem. My grandchildren cannot stay at my house for more than five minutes because of the dust."