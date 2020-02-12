Revival of Scarborough mas in 2020

Tobago Festival Commission director Dr Verleen Bobb-Lewis says plans are on stream to revive mas in the capital city, Scarborough.

Speaking last Wednesday during a news conference at the commission's head office, GNV Building, Wilson Road, Bobb-Lewis said people are now going to Roxborough and Crown Point to either spectate or play mas.

"We want to bring back some more life to Scarborough because if you noticed, J'ouvert in Scarborough had waned a bit and the sway went to Roxborough and Crown Point. But there are only so many people that play mas in Tobago, especially J'ouvert. So, we want to make sure we spread it out. Scarborough could have a good J'ouvert as well and we keep the momentum in Crown Point and also in Roxborough," she told reporters.

The retired educator attributed part of the decline in participation to the growing popularity of camping on the island during Carnival.

"So, a lot of people who previously played mas, they go camping. As a matter of fact, two organisations asked me to assist with camps. They prefer to have that camp-styled Carnival, which is a different type of activity."

However, Bobb-Lewis said Scarborough must not be neglected.

"So, we have to put some more into Scarborough because that is the town and you want to make sure that J'ouvert in Scarborough, Monday and Tuesday, looks good. We are working on that with mas groups and other organisations that will want to populate Scarborough for Carnival."

Bobb-Lewis said one of the policies of the new commission, which was installed last July, is to enhance Tobago's Carnival.

"We have had some great ones and we had some that were not as great. Let us make sure that every year that Carnival comes around, somebody could say, 'I am going to Tobago because it is always a pretty Carnival.'

"And with that we want to ensure that Carnival in Tobago is always safe. We want to make sure the Carnival experience in Tobago is great."

Bobb-Lewis said the commission is also concentrating on the upcoming Tobago Jazz Experience, one of the island's signature events.

She said the full schedule of activities should be out by the end of this week.

"We are working on jazz to make sure every year we are consistent in terms of the quality of jazz in Tobago."

Bobb-Lewis said the annual Tobago Heritage Festival needs to be enhanced to ensure greater participation from people outside of TT.

"We have had good years, we have had rugged years but we want to make sure there is consistency in terms of what is put out there every year. So, we are looking at all of that as the new festivals commission."