Photos of the day: February 12

SNAPPING SNAPPER: Siblings Naoki, right, seven, and his sister Kiyomi, four, interact with their pet baby caiman Snapper, who they took in, after finding it trying to cross a road heavy with traffic. Their father, Nigel Siu, who took the photo, said the family has become very attached to the critter but joked that he does not know if this will still be the case when it grows into an adult. - Nigel Siu
Newsday will publish five photos, daily, that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value.

We will also show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure.

If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

Look out for this feature every day on our website.

SAFE SHOPPING: Seeking to keep safe amid global fears of the coronavirus, this woman wears a mask while shopping at a store in San Fernando. - Vashti Singh

MOKO BABY: This child got to see the action from on high as he was held by a Moko Somokow jumbie during the collaborative launch of Vulgar Fraction, Moko Somokow and Belmont Baby Dolls at Erthig Road. - Vidya Thurab

Harold Moyland stands next to his gramophone which was one of the featured pieces at the TUCO and Central Bank Money & Music Carnival exhibition at the bank in Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

MUSICAL BARS BEHIND BARS: Jalani "Lani K" Kojo performs behind his prison bars prop at the 36th annual Young Kings Calypso competition at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

