Jabloteh brush aside Police Y

SAN JUAN Jabloteh rallied from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Police Y 40-29 on Monday, in the Retro Division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

The tournament is being held at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena.

Goal-shoot Julia Britto was the top scorer for Jabloteh, with 31 goals from 44 attempts. Goal-attacks Sherry Thomas (eight from 12) and Lilia Cameron (one from five) were the other goal-getters for Jabloteh, who trailed 9-7 after the first quarter, but rebounded to lead 18-16 at the halftime interval and 32-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Beverly Rogers was a virtual one-woman wrecking crew for Police Y, netting 28 goals from 31 tries. Carlene Grayson scored the other goal for Police Y.

In the other Retro Division match on Monday, Police X cruised to a 44-25 victory over Las Lomas.

Police X, who led 9-7, 21-14 and 34-19 after the first three quarters, relied on 28 from 32 by goal-attack Donna Elise Charles, and goal-shoot Beverly Hernandez’s 16 from 20.

Michelle Hutchins notched 18 from 26 for Las Lomas, while Lavern O’Neil contributed seven from 17.

TT Post showed little sympathy to their short-handed opponents UWI, as they strolled to a 49-1 win in the Alternative Division knockout competition.

TT Post were indebted to goal-shoot Crystal Jones’ 31 from 45, as well as goal-attacks Shyan Bacquain’s 15 from 24 and Nadine Wilson-Williams’ three from four.

UWI, who played the match with only five players (a full team comprises seven players) got their lone goal from Gabriella Holder.

Other Results –

SUNDAY –

Championship Division Y –

UTC (45) – Liliah Matthews 27/41, Avi-Ann Archie 14/21, Debra Superville 3/4, Crystal Cockburn 1/3 vs JABLOTEH (31) – Giselle Hobson 17/32, Samantha Lewis James 7/9, Simone Bartholomew 7/9.

BERMUDEZ (55) – Makeda De Freitas 48/59, Abigail Boswell 4/6, Indra Anderson 3/6 vs DEFENCE FORCE (33) – Makeda Pierre 20/26, Melissa Snaggs 9/15, Jody Sprott 4/7.

Championship Division X –

FIRE (50) – Adasha Norton 38/47, Pearl St John 12/22 vs TSTT (34) – Jocelyn Marcelle 14/23, Kanika Paul-Payne 12/17, Chantael Perry 8/9.

Premiership Division –

DEFENCE FORCE (57) – Anastascia Wilson 29/36, Jameela McCarthy 28/34 vs POLICE X (26) – Anika La Roche 11/18, Jillisa Allan 9/20, Jeselle Navarro 4/7, Gursher Grant 2/4.

FIRE (59) – Joelisa Cooper 39/47, Jellene Richardson 10/14, Simone Morgan 10/15 vs POLICE Y (33) – Tahirah Hollingsworth 18/27, Tiana Dillon 15/27.

THURSDAY –

Jean Pierre Challenge Knockout Championship Division –

POLICE X (27) – Raquel Russell 17/23, Donessa Wickham 8/10, Janelle Wilson 2/3 vs POLICE Y (17) – Kaliyah Cooper 10/17, Cheryse Aguilleria 7/10.

FIRE (34) – Adasha Norton 21/29, Pearl St John 13/15 vs BERMUDEZ (17) – Makeda De Freitas 8/15, Abigail Boswell 6/16, Tamiah Hernandez 3/3.

OPEN CAMPUS (23) – Shaniya Morgan 16/24, Zakiya McKenna 4/6, Akeela Rodriguez 3/4 vs UTC (22) – Liliah Matthews 13/21, Crystal Cockburn 9/19.