Foreigners jailed for trafficking counterfeit bank cards

JAILED: Mexican Francisco Javier Gil Rivera. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

Two foreigners have been jailed for two years’ hard labour. A TTPS release said Venezuelan Simon Eduardo Farias Romero and Mexican Francisco Javier Rivera appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking in counterfeit cards.

On Sunday December 15, officers of the Fraud Squad's Automated Banking Machine (ABM) task force led by Cpl Nowbutt, and under the supervision of ASP Julien, were on ABM patrol and surveillance duties in the Northern Division when based on intelligence received, went to the Scotiabank ATM in Trincity Mall.

They found the two men tampering with the machine and arrested them. A search warrant was later executed at Tony's Guest house in Petit Valley, where the suspects were staying, and 14 bank cards were found. These cards were all bearing banking information of citizens. The men were charged on Tuesday December 17.