Courts Sound Specialists looks to pan title

Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille is among the finalists in the Panorama medium band category which takes place on February 16 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. -

Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille secured its position in the Panorama Medium Band finals following a thrilling performance at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Sunday.

The band placed tenth in the semi-final round with 266 points and is eager to take the title on February 16 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.

Courts Sound Specialist played Ah Feeling to Rock by calypsonian Plain Clothes (Clinton Moreau). The 1989 classic features the calypsonian meeting a woman in a party who asks Plain Clothes to party the night away. It was chosen by the band based on its melody and the period from which the song was written, said a media release.

Manager Richard Forteau said he was contented with his band’s performance and thanked Courts for its support. “We thank Unicomer and Courts for their continued support of our steel orchestra. Their investment has continued to motivate our musicians to exceed my expectations each competitive year. We look forward to taking the title in Tobago,” Forteau said.

Public relations officer of Unicomer Shahad Ali spoke of the company's commitment to the band. “Unicomer commits to the development of TT. Our partnership with Courts Sound Specialist of Laventille over the last two decades, illustrates our willingness to strengthen our identity as a people.” Unicomer is encouraging the public to come out and support the band.