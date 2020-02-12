Children’s Authority: Don’t beat your children

There are other forms of discipline than licks and the Children’s Authority is asking parents to consider these alternatives and make the protection of all children their business.

The authority also called on everyone not to turn a blind eye to domestic abuse of children or family crises.

This appeal came after the murder of eight-year-old Mukeisha Maynard on Monday. Maynard was beaten to death with a cutlass by her father, Michael Maynard, at their Kelly Village home.

Maynard was reportedly being punished for wetting the bed.

In a release on Tuesday evening the authority said while corporal punishment is permissible under the Children Act, “it must be reasonable, whereby the discipline should not cause any injury to the child.

“The authority recognises that some parents and guardians are under extreme stress, have little support and may resort to corporal punishment, when disciplining their children, especially whenever they feel overwhelmed.

“The public is reminded that child protection is everyone’s business and the authority can only intervene once a report about a child has been brought to its attention.”

Reports can be made anonymously to the authority’s hotline at 996 or the police at 999.