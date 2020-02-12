Body found off Lady Chancellor precipice identified

The body of a man found off a precipice on the Lady Chancellor Hill has been identified as 29-year-old Adam Ali of La Puerta, Diego Martin.

Newsday spoke to Ali's relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday who said they did not know much about the circumstances leading up to his death.

Ali was reported missing on Saturday and his body was found over the precipice on Sunday afternoon.

"He had a hot mouth but he was an overall nice person. Like anyone else he had problems but he did his best to deal with those problems," relatives said.

Ali's autopsy was postponed to Thursday.