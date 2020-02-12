4 die in Rancho Quemado shooting

The men shot and killed in Rancho Quemado Village on Tuesday evening have been identified.

They are brothers 28-year-old Antonio Alexander of Hill Top, Springvale in Claxton Bay and Shaquille Duttin, 22, of Rancho Quemado, Erin; Jabari Toby, 17, of Eight Road, Palo Seco who died at the scene.

The fourth person, Alifa Augustine, 17, of Alexander Settlement, Erin died at the San Fernando General Hospital around 7.30 pm while being treated.

Police said the men were in a silver-grey wagon when they were shot around 6 pm near the Rancho Quemado Primary School.

Two of them were found dead in the back seat of the car, another was slumped on the front passenger seat and the fourth man managed to crawl out of the car.

Homicide Bureau Region Three is investigating.