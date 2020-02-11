Young promises safer Carnival

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

Minister of National Security Stuart Young has promised a safer Carnival this year.

This goal will be achieved with the help of 622 officers from 14 districts within the Municipal Police Service in collaboration with the TTPS.

These officers are charged with increasing foot patrols within and around communities throughout Trinidad.

Young said police will increase their use of technology, using drones, body cameras and ERP vehicles for patrols. There will also be an increase in stop-and-search exercises in Port of Spain.

Young was speaking at a press briefing for the launch of the collaboration between the Municipal Police Service and the TTPS for this Carnival, at the Brian Lara Promenade, downtown Port of Spain, on Monday.

He said Carnival 2019 was reported as the safest Carnival and the ministry had done months of planning to make this year’s season equally safe.

That year there were 12 reports of serious crimes over Carnival. Police also reported two woundings, two robberies and one larceny in Port of Spain.Two woundings with intent were reported in the North Eastern Division, a robbery in Tobago and one incident of marijuana trafficking in the Eastern Division.

On Carnival Tuesday night, solider Mark St Cyr of Claxton Bay was murdered. But in a post-Carnival press conference, Young said the murder wasn’t Carnival-related.

Young asked the public to bear with the police because some of the police measures will cause inconvenience to drivers.

“We have already been testing these technologies in larger events…TT should be assured that (from) Port of Spain go right down to the south of Trinidad, and Tobago as well, we are doing all we possibly can to ensure this is a safe and secure Carnival."

The police will continue to work with event promoters to prevent accidents, Young said.

He said the ban on glass bottles “will provide us with a better and a safer Carnival. We are looking forward to working with the municipal police throughout the island.

“I’m looking forward to you all joining closer in our machinery and mechanism, you are out on the ground you are our community policing to provide us with the intelligence but also your mere presence brings a sense of satisfaction and security to our population.”

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said this collaboration will give masqueraders, visitors and spectators more comfort and make events more enjoyable.

“We feel that it is necessary for us to feel safe. These celebrations must continue to go on and we must send a message to the world that TT is safe.”

Martinez said he had seen a significant improvement in the way the police operate and encouraged the municipal police to do the same.

By the end of this year, 1,500 officers will be attached to the Municipal Police Service.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein said, "This is a no-nonsense municipal police force we have. We not playing games with anybody’s life.”

He said these officers will strengthen the relationship between businesses, communities and the police.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud were also at the press conference.