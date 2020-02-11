Young: DCP didn't 'suddenly resign'

National Security Minister Stuart Young - Sureash Cholai

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said there was no "sudden resignation" by acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip, who had gone on pre-retirement leave.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

Young replied: "This was a very strange question. Because according to the information provided by the Commissioner of Police, there has been no sudden resignation by Mr Harold Phillip."

He said Phillip was employed and had functioned as an acting deputy commissioner up to Monday, when he went on leave as he approached his 60th birthday.

"So at no point in time did Mr Phillip resign."

Mark asked if Young was aware that at some time last year Phillip had threatened to resign over internal differences, but Senate President Christine Kangaloo said the question did not arise.

Mark then asked if Young was aware of Phillip threatening to resign and tendering his resignation at any point in 2019, but Kangaloo said that question also did not arise.

