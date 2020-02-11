Unicomer wins award for Ashley Couch Conversations

STRONG WOMEN: From left, Asiya Mohammed, Giselle Laronde-West, Natascha Jones, Sara Maynard, Paula Lucie-Smith, Sacha Thompson, Nirala Lackhan, Lara Quentrall, Hema Ramkissoon, Andrew Dhanoo, Teri-Leigh Bovell and Natalie Sabga who were all involved in the Ashley Couch Conversations program. PHOTO COURTESY UNICOMER (TRINIDAD) LTD -

Unicomer Caribbean, the specialty retail chains behind the Courts Furniture Store brand, received the Chairman's Award for its Ashley Couch Conversations programme at the recent Ashley Furniture HomeStore International Licensee Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Ashley Couch Conversations was developed by Unicomer’s regional marketing team to establish a strong platform for the brand to connect with target consumers.

“We wanted to create meaningful content for our social media platforms, which aligned with the brand’s values while at the same time provide an opportunity for popular personalities to share their personal stories," said Feisal Muradali, regional director of marketing for Unicomer Caribbean.

Muradali added, in a release sent to Newsday, that the programme received significant commendation from viewers when launched in Trinidad back in 2018, and Season 2 was even more popular when it aired last year. In 2019, the programme premièred in Jamaica and will be rolled out in other territories in the region, he said.

Trinidad’s Season 2 aired in September 2019 and featured journalist and talk show host Hema Ramkissoon, radio personality Natacha Jones, business executives Lara Quentrell-Thomas and Sacha Thompson, Miss World 1986 Giselle Laronde-West and restaurateur Natalie Sabga.

In addition to recounting their experiences on topics ranging from caring for a terminally ill loved one to ageism, the women also shared their views on the charities they support: the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA), Animal Welfare Network (AWN), Peyton’s Light Foundation, Conflict Women and the John E Sabga Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore made donations to these six charities, including a percentage of the chain’s September sales as well as the proceeds from a private auction held in October.

“We congratulate our Unicomer Caribbean licensee for upholding the standards of our brand. We are grateful to have such a strong partner in the Caribbean,” said Brad Clark, Ashley Homestore VP, international retail & operations, at the awards function in Las Vegas.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore has more than 300 stores in 58 countries outside the US and Canada. Unicomer is the chain’s licensee in Trinidad, Jamaica, Guyana and Aruba, with six stores in the four markets.