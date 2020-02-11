Two dead, two wounded in La Horquetta bar attack

Two men are dead and two others wounded after a shooting at a La Horquetta bar early on Tuesday morning.

Police said Rondell Samuel, 20, and Raheem Mitchell, 24, were at Ramberan's Bar at the corner of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Tumpuna Road South, at around 2.10 am, when they were shot by gunmen.

Both died at the scene. Two other patrons including Mercedes Diaz, a Venezuelan man who worked at the bar, were also shot.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force (East), who were on patrol in the area, heard the gunfire and went to the bar where they saw patrons scampering for safety. The wounded men were taken to the Arima Hospital where they were treated and warded.