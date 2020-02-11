Two cops held for human trafficking

Two police officers have been arrested for human trafficking in central Trinidad.

According to a media release issued by the police on Tuesday, the officers who are assigned to stations in police central division were held after their homes and lockers at work were searched during an overnight raid.

The release stated that a Venezuelan man was also held in relation to human trafficking. The operation included officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Counter Trafficking Unit, and a Special Task Force established by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, with human trafficking being part of their overall mandate.