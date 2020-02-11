TTFA short on ‘Tallest’s’ $$

Ex-TT senior men’s football coach Dennis Lawrence. - Vidya Thurab

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) is working to resolve the unpaid debts to former men’s football team coach Dennis “Tallest” Lawrence, who was fired on December 14, 2019.

Lawrence was relieved of his duties after a poor run of form which saw TT struggle at both the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League.

The TTFA, in a media release on December 15, mentioned, “The services of Lawrence were terminated with immediate effect following a majority decision by the board.

“Immediately following the decision of the board, (TTFA president William) Wallace contacted Lawrence via telephone to inform him of the decision and wished him well in his personal and professional life, while also thanking him for his services to the men’s team. The TTFA president and Lawrence’s representative(s) will meet to discuss the terms of separation.”

A newspaper report last week said Lawrence, who was owed salaries for a few months (under the tenure of then-TTFA president David John-Williams), was yet to be contacted with an offer of a settlement.

Wallace said on Monday, “We’re working on Dennis Lawrence. We’re trying to liaise with his attorney and we’re trying to find monies to pay him off. We’re in the process of hunting that down. I think that should be settled very soon.”

The TTFA has been dealing with several legal issues which have left the local governing body in a cash-strapped position.

In terms of finding the funds required to resolve the Lawrence issue, Wallace said the TTFA will have to seek sponsorship deals to boost its coffers.

Asked if that matter will be settled in a matter of weeks or months, the TTFA boss replied, “Just after Carnival we’ll address a range of things that we met when we got into office, and what we have done so far.”

Concerning the TT Under-20 women’s team, who will be engaged in a Concacaf Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in the Dominican Republic from February 22, Wallace said, “Everything is in place. They’re leaving (on Tuesday) for an 11-day camp and then they’ll play after that. The girls who are coming from North America will join them.”